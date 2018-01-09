(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The American Red Cross is putting out the word that they need blood donations.

The bad weather certainly hasn’t helped. And when you factor in last week’s snowstorm and the busy holiday season, it’s created a perfect storm, so much so that the Red Cross is scrambling to reschedule over a dozen drives in Connecticut that were wiped out as a result.

Red Cross Blood Services spokeswoman Kelly Isenor says there are two ways to get information on a drive near you.

The first is to go to redcrossblood.org and type in your zip code. You can also download their free app from Google or Apple.

Isenor says all blood types are needed.

She says ideally they like to have a 5-day supply of blood on hand.