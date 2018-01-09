(CBS Connecticut) — Governor Dannel Malloy today announced that he will ask state lawmakers to ban the sale and possession of bump stocks, and other similar devices that speed up the rate of fire of guns.

Malloy says the devices give legal weapons rates of fire that are equivalent to machine guns, which were banned decades ago.

Bump stocks were used by the gunman in a shooting at a Las Vegas concert that killed 58 people.

Malloy says that tragedy, and the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School show that mass shootings with powerful firearms need to be addressed.

The governor wants to ban both the sale and possession of bump stocks and other “rate of fire enhancements” like binary triggers and trigger cranks.

People who already own the devices would be allowed to keep them for a period of time, before their possession would be banned entirely.