The extended deep freeze that caused misery across New England is over.

The National Weather Service reports that temperatures are warming across the region, and some places could see temperatures in the 50s by week’s end.

That’s a warm respite from subzero cold two days ago.

Forecasters say that through Tuesday, Portland went 15 days without the temperature hitting 32, dating to Christmas Eve. It was a similar situation in Boston, dating to Dec. 26.

They say to enjoy it while it lasts. The new week is expected to bring cooler temperatures.

 

