(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Hartford police officer who was pulled over on DUI charges in another town last summer has now been fired.
It was back on August 27 former Detective Robert Lanza was arrested in Plainville.
Police in that town say Lanza refused to obey their orders, refused to comply with officers, and resisted arrest, also hurling racial slurs in the process and requesting special treatment because he was a police officer.
Hartford Police internal affairs division launched an investigation into Lanza’s behavior, after which they say they found that Lanza violated the police Code of Conduct.
In a statement, Hartford Police say Lanza’s actions were “deplorable” and “completely unacceptable”.