New Britain, Ct. – (WTIC 1080 News) On January 7th at 10:41 A.M., the New Britain Public Safety Telecommunications Center received multiple calls from 194 East Street reporting a possible active physical assault and kidnapping. The callers reported a male grabbed and assaulted a female at that location, forced her into a vehicle against her will and drove from the area.

The callers described the vehicle as a black Honda bearing Connecticut registration tag AF37072. The Honda reportedly has dark tinted windows, chrome rims and “V-Tech” written in red lettering on the lower doors.

The vehicle description was put out to surrounding towns over the state police hotline and was later spotted by West Hartford, East Hartford and State Troopers. Each agency attempted to stop the vehicle with negative results.

Initial investigation has identified the suspect as Shaquille Marquez DOB 8/7/96 with a last known address of 535 Ellis Street in New Britain. There is currently an active arrest warrant for Marquez with a 50,000.00 court set bond for violation of conditions of release.

The victim, whom is not being identified, has since been located safely in New Britain. The investigation is ongoing with Marquez actively being sought at this time. New Britain Investigators are being assisted by the Hartford Police Department, the West Hartford Police Department, the East Hartford Police Department, the Connecticut State Police and the New Britain States Attorney’s Office.

Anyone who has information about this incident or on the whereabouts of Marquez is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 860-826-3199 or online at NewBritaniPolice.org.