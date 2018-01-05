(WTIC) – After Thursday’s nor’easter dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Connecticut, the U.S. Postal Service is asking homeowners to help ensure mail deliveries can be completed.
That means enuring there is a clear path to the mailbox, that’s sanded or salted.
“If it’s not sanded, if it’s not salted, if it’s not accessible– we can’t get there,” said Postal Service spokesperson Maureen Marion. “So we need your help to do that.”
Post offices closed early and deliveries were halted in parts of Connecticut on Thursday, as the storm continued to dump snow on the state.