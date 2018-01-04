NEW HAVEN, NEW LONDON, MIDDLESEX COUNTIES BLIZZARD WARNING UNTIL 1 AM FRIDAY
Filed Under:Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, Black Sea Bass, fishing, Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Connecticut (AP) — Interstate fishing managers are holding hearings in East Coast states about a plan to change the rules about one of the Atlantic Ocean’s most popular recreational fisheries.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering changing the way it manages the recreational black sea bass fishery. The commission says the proposed changes could alter the way it allocates harvesting limits for the fish. The hearings began on Wednesday in Lewes, Delaware.

Future hearings are set for Jan. 8 in Berlin, Maryland; Jan. 9 in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts; Jan. 10 in Old Lyme, Connecticut; Jan. 11 in East Setauket, New York, and Manahawkin, New Jersey; Jan. 16 in Newport News, Virginia; and Jan. 17 in Narragansett, Rhode Island.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Updates From UCONN Country
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen