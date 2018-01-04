OLD LYME, Connecticut (AP) — Interstate fishing managers are holding hearings in East Coast states about a plan to change the rules about one of the Atlantic Ocean’s most popular recreational fisheries.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering changing the way it manages the recreational black sea bass fishery. The commission says the proposed changes could alter the way it allocates harvesting limits for the fish. The hearings began on Wednesday in Lewes, Delaware.
Future hearings are set for Jan. 8 in Berlin, Maryland; Jan. 9 in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts; Jan. 10 in Old Lyme, Connecticut; Jan. 11 in East Setauket, New York, and Manahawkin, New Jersey; Jan. 16 in Newport News, Virginia; and Jan. 17 in Narragansett, Rhode Island.
