6:50- Dr Howard Stoffer, Associate Professor. National Security Department Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, University of New Haven, says there is a lot of troubling news coming out of Iran… Is it all warranted?
7-9:00- Rich Hanley, associate professor of Journalism at Quinnipiac University, looks back at news last year. Fake News– it’s everywhere… or is it?
