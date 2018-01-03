Programming Note: The UConn Women's basketball game at East Carolina has been moved to a 2pm tip.  Hear all the action on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.
By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr Howard Stoffer, Associate Professor. National Security Department Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, University of New Haven, says there is a lot of troubling news coming out of Iran… Is it all warranted?

7-9:00- Rich Hanley, associate professor of Journalism at Quinnipiac University, looks back at news last year. Fake News– it’s everywhere… or is it?

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

