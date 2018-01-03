NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTIC) – State police say a 55-year-old New Britain man is dead after jumping from a highway overpass following a car crash Tuesday night.
Police say David Rodriguez was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry that slammed into a guardrail on Route 72 westbound in New Britain shortly before 9 p.m. Rodriguez subsequently jumped from an overpass, said police. He and a passenger were taken to Hartford Hospital, where Rodriguez was pronounced dead, said authorities.
Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call State Police Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000, extension 6019.