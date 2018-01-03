(CBS Connecticut) — A restaurant kitchen manager appeared in court today, on charges of murdering a fry cook.

The accused killer’s girlfriend also made her first court appearance.

The two men worked at Bonchon Chicken in Manchester.

Witnesses said the men had an argument in the kitchen, when victim Norris Jackson yelled “Yo, do that [expletive] again!”

James Goolsby had something black in his hand.

The witness heard pops, and saw a flash, then the Jackson fell down.

Investigators say Goolsby’s girlfriend also worked at the Korean-inspired fried chicken restaurant.

Witnesses saw the two run out of the building after the shooting.

Police say Goolsby later confessed to relatives that he shot a co-worker because the man was being disrespectful.

Goolsby’s girlfriend, Leanne Robitaille, is accused of hindering prosecution. Her defense lawyer says her role was minimal.