HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary will lead the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, the state’s largest association of cities and towns, in the new year.

The Democrat has been elected president of the organization for 2018. He previously served as a vice president for the group.

Joe DeLong, CCM’s executive director, says the organization is “fortunate to have such an experienced mayor” to lead the 166 member communities. He predicts O’Leary will play a key role in the new legislative session in seeking consensus on important state-local issues.

The new session will convene on February 7.

O’Leary has worked with state lawmakers on efforts to diversify local revenues communities can collect, relieve state mandates on cities and towns, and promote regional cooperation. He replaces Susan Branfield, the first selectwoman of Portland.

 

