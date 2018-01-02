MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police report a sharp increase in the number of traffic crashes over the long New Year’s weekend, compared to the same period a year earlier.
Troopers responded to 494 crashes between early Friday and Monday night– compared to 276 crashes over the same period in 2016-17. Troopers recorded two fatalities on the roads they patrol last weekend— one late Friday afternoon on Route 8 in Trumbull and one Saturday night on Route 3 over the Putnam Bridge in Glastonbury.
At the same time, state police handed out fewer moving citations– 1,410 over the last four days, compared to 1,800 during the same period a year earlier. Troopers made 28 arrests for driving under the influence over the weekend.