HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is using his executive powers to change the structure of Connecticut’s only maximum-security hospital following allegations of abuse by staff members.

The Democrat announced Tuesday he signed an order separating the Whiting Forensic Division from Connecticut Valley Hospital — a state-run psychiatric hospital in Middletown. That means there will now be a distinct entity known as Whiting Forensic Hospital.

Thirty-seven employees have been implicated in the alleged abuse of a patient at Whiting. Seven have been fired and 10 arrested.

Malloy contends this change will allow the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to focus more on the changes and improvements in care that need to be made at the forensic hospital.

The full transition is expected to be finished by the end of January.