Programming Note: The UConn Women's basketball game tomorrow at East Carolina has been moved to a 2pm tip.  Hear all the action on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.
Filed Under:cold weather protocol, Gov. Dannel Malloy, United Way

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’s extending Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol, which requires agencies to work with United Way 2-1-1 and the state’s network of homeless shelters to make sure people are protected from the frigid temperatures.

The Democrat announced Tuesday the system he activated last week will be in place through 5 p.m. next Monday, given the continuing forecast of bitter cold.

Malloy says Connecticut must take precautions to make sure services are available to some of the state’s most vulnerable people.

Under the protocol, 2-1-1 acts as a clearinghouse to match shelters and warming centers with people who need them.

A list can be found on the organization’s website or by calling 2-1-1.

Malloy is also urging residents to check in on seniors and neighbors during the cold spell.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Ski Card
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen