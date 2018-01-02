The CT Lottery reported Monday an error led to 100,000 tickets not being included in a special New Years Day drawing.

According to the CT Lottery, an error was made in the range of tickets eligible for the $1 million New Year’s Super Draw game. The lottery reported due to human error, 100,000 ticket numbers were not included in the New Year’s Day drawing.

The lottery urged players to hold onto their tickets for the $10 game because they’ll be still be good for the second drawing. According to the CT Lottery’s website, “The date and time of the drawing will be announced later this week.”

But it’s probably too late for players who checked their tickets, saw they were not winners and tossed them out.

Officials are asking all players to hold all tickets. Cashing of the CT Super Draw tickets has been temporarily suspended while the lottery works to conduct an additional drawing.

The CT Lottery has announced that winning tickets from both drawings will be honored.