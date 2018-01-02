HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – For a third day, the Metropolitan District Commission responded to water main breaks on Tuesday.

“The extreme weather is a factor in the occurrence of water main breaks,” said MDC spokesperson Kerry Martin. “The ground freezing, heaving, and moving can cause pipes to break.” Martin adds, the age of the pipe, pipe materials, and subsurface conditions can all also contribute to a break, as breaks can, and do, occur in temperate conditions as well.

On Tuesday, crews were monitoring a break in an eight-inch line on Webster Hill Boulevard in West Hartford. The break appeared to be small enough to delay repairs until after classes at nearby Webster Hill Elementary School let out for the day, said Martin. Repairs were scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

MDC was also working Tuesday to repair a break in an eight-inch main at Hicks Street and Ann Uccello Street in Hartford.