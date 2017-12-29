By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr. Adam Borgida, Chief, OB/GYN, Hartford Hospital, discusses a study just published in JAMA which found that marijuana use among pregnant women in Kaiser Permanente Northern California has been rising substantially.

7:20- Tim Phelan, takes a look back at local holiday spending and shopping.

7:50- Todd Feinberg shares a preview of this afternoon’s show.

8-9:00- Pete Gioia, vice president and economist for CBIA, the state’s leading business organization, says the state’s latest job losses signal a “full-blown crisis.” Gioia also talks tax reform.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen