Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Dr. Adam Borgida, Chief, OB/GYN, Hartford Hospital, discusses a study just published in JAMA which found that marijuana use among pregnant women in Kaiser Permanente Northern California has been rising substantially.
7:20- Tim Phelan, takes a look back at local holiday spending and shopping.
7:50- Todd Feinberg shares a preview of this afternoon’s show.
8-9:00- Pete Gioia, vice president and economist for CBIA, the state’s leading business organization, says the state’s latest job losses signal a “full-blown crisis.” Gioia also talks tax reform.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.