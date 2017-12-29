(Hartford, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– The FBI has put out a call the public’s assistance in finding a Hartford man the bureau says is a federal fugitive.
23-year-old Wesley Marquez is described by the FBI as a 6-foot tall white and hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, and a heavy build. Authorities say he is a violent felon with an extensive criminal history in Hartford who is known to carry firearms.
Anyone with information about Marquez is urged to call the FBI’s New Haven office at (203)-777-6311.