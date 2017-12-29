Filed Under:FBI, Fugitive, hartford

(Hartford, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– The FBI has put out a call the public’s assistance in finding a Hartford man the bureau says is a federal fugitive.

23-year-old Wesley Marquez is described by the FBI as a 6-foot tall white and hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, and a heavy build. Authorities say he is a violent felon with an extensive criminal history in Hartford who is known to carry firearms.

Anyone with information about Marquez is urged to call the FBI’s New Haven office at (203)-777-6311.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen