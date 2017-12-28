(GRISWOLD,Conn./WTIC News)– State Police have released the name of the person of interest being sought in connection with a fire in Griswold December 20th.Matthew Lindquist is the son of the victims, 56 year old Kenneth Lindquist and 61 year old Janet Lindquist.
The couple was found dead in their home at 70 Kenwood Estates after the fire had been extinguished.
Police continue to investigate the link between the Griswold fire and a blaze in an abandoned car for on Nanel Drive in Glastonbury later that morning.
Anyone who has information on Matthew Lindquist’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police Detectives at 860-896-3200.