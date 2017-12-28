Filed Under:fire, Griswold, Person of Interest

(GRISWOLD,Conn./WTIC News)– State Police have released the name of the person of interest being sought in connection with a fire in Griswold December 20th.Matthew Lindquist is the son of the victims, 56 year old Kenneth Lindquist and 61 year old Janet Lindquist.

The couple was found dead in their home at 70 Kenwood Estates after the fire had been extinguished.

Police continue to investigate the link between the Griswold fire and a blaze in an abandoned car for on Nanel Drive in Glastonbury later that morning.

Anyone who has information on Matthew Lindquist’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police Detectives at 860-896-3200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen