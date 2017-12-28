STORRS, Conn. (AP) _ UConn says redshirt freshman point guard Alterique Gilbert will miss the rest of this season and will likely undergo another surgery on his injured left shoulder.

Gilbert, who originally dislocated the shoulder in high school, was granted an extra year of eligibility after suffering a torn labrum three games into last season.

He played six games for the Huskies this season before going down again last month after taking a hard hit in a loss to Michigan State.

UConn says its medical staff and orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews have recommended another surgery.

Coach Kevin Ollie says the doctors anticipate that Gilbert will make a complete recovery in time for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Gilbert, who was selected as the American Athletic Conference’s preseason newcomer of the year twice, had averaged nine points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists this season.

The struggling Huskies host No. 8 Wichita State in their conference opener on Saturday.

