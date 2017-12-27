GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – State police have identified the two people found dead in a home in Griswold that went up in flames last week. The victims were Janet Lindquist, 61, and her husband Kenneth Lindquist, 56, who lived at the home at Kenwood Estates, police announced Wednesday.
The circumstances of the couple’s deaths are pending further investigation, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday.
Police previously said they had developed a “person of interest” in connection with the fire December 20. That person has not been named publicly.
Investigators have also said that a car fire in the town of Glastonbury a short time later is believed to be associated with the Griswold blaze.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.