Filed Under:Christmas 2017, connecticut state police, DUI

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Connecticut State Police say winter weather conditions may have played a role in decreasing the number of drunken driving arrests and speeding tickets handed out over the Christmas holiday compared with last year.

Authorities on Wednesday released final statistics for the traffic enforcement effort that ran Friday to Tuesday.

Troopers arrested 28 people for driving under the influence, compared with 47 during the same five-day period last year _ a 40 percent drop. Speeding tickets were issued to 465 motorists, a 20 percent decrease.

State police pulled over about 1,100 people for tailgating, using cellphones and other moving violations, compared with nearly 1,600 last year.

Troopers responded to 521 accidents, including one that killed a man Tuesday in Hampton. They responded to 528 accidents last year, when four people died.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen