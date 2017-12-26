By DAVE COLLINS= ^Associated Press=

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a convicted murderer who argued the jury was tainted by testimony from a witness who said God helped him identify the defendant in a photo array.

Justices ruled 7-0 Tuesday in the case of Pedro Miranda. He is serving life in prison for the 1987 killing of 13-year-old Mayra Cruz, who disappeared while walking to school in Hartford.

The witness testified he saw Mayra get into a car and God later helped him identify Miranda in a police photo array.

Miranda is serving a second life sentence for the 1988 slaying of a 17-year-old girl for which an innocent man served more than two decades behind bars.

Miranda also was charged but not tried in a third teenage girl’s killing.

