Filed Under:Cruiser Crash, police, Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Westport police say five people were arrested after a stolen car crashed into a police cruiser while an officer was looking for the suspects.

Police say the officer responded to a neighborhood along Long Island Sound to reports of possible burglary suspects at about 5 a.m. Tuesday when his cruiser was struck by the stolen car. The officer went to the hospital briefly but returned to the scene to help catch the suspects.

Authorities say the suspects abandoned the car. Police launched a search operation that included dogs, a drone and a patrol boat. Dogs found three suspects in the freezing temperatures, and two other people were arrested later in the morning.

The suspects’ names and the charges they face have not been released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Ski Card
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen