(Middletown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The holiday traffic enforcement detail employed by State Police continues.
As of 7:30 this morning, troopers had reported 329 crashes, 38 with injury.
There have been no fatalities thus far.
Troopers had written 303 speeding citations, 11 for not wearing seatbelts and another 686 for various other infractions like unsafe lane changes, following too close and cell phone use behind the wheel.
In addition, State Police had logged 23 arrests for DUI.
CSP is supplementing its regular patrol force with additional troopers throughout the holiday period.
The detail runs through midnight Tuesday.