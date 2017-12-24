Filed Under:9/11 Commission, Broadband network, First Responder Network Activity, Governor Dannel Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is joining a secure, nationwide, wireless, mobile broadband network that will help Connecticut first responders during emergency and disaster response situations.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy was advised by a working group to opt into the First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet. It’s a product of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that a dedicated public safety broadband network be created. AT&T is providing the service.

Under federal law, each state must opt into the FirstNet/AT&T system or opt out and build its own system.

Malloy says it was clear after careful analysis that “opting in was in the best interests of our state and our first responders.” He says the network will enhance communications for Connecticut first responders by providing priority access during disasters and emergencies.

 

