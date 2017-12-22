Filed Under:Danbury, K9, State Police

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police bloodhound that went missing in a wooded area has been found alive and well.

Police said Friday morning that the dog named Texas had been recovered.

The dog was involved in a search Wednesday evening for a man with autism who had gone missing in Danbury near Wooster Mountain.

During the search a handler lost his footing on the steep terrain and dropped the dog’s leash.

Another bloodhound located the missing man who was brought safely out of the woods.

  1. Tony Chianese says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Why was dog not trained to wait with his handler? Why don’t the dogs have GPS collars on?

