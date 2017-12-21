DANIELSON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Thompson man is accused of trying to sell drugs at the Danielson Adult Probation office.
State police say Eric Starr, 35, tried to sell heroin to other clients in the waiting area of the office Monday around noontime.
Starr was found to be in possession of dabs, suboxone and a hypodermic needle. Dabs are a cannabis concentrate.
He’s charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Starr’s due in Danielson Superior Court January 3.