Filed Under:Avon, theft, Victoria's Secret

(AVON,Conn./WTIC News) – Avon Police are seeking two suspects in connection with the theft of merchandise at the Victoria’s Secret store on West Main Street Wednesday afternoon.According to police, a black female shoplifted items around 1 pm. She was confronted by a sales clerk and used pepper spray to spray the clerk.

The suspect left the store and got into a gray or silver Nissan sedan being driven by a black male.

Investigators are working with the stores loss prevention to determine what was taken and the dollar amount value.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Avon Police officer John O’Neill at 860-409-4200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen