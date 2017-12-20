(AVON,Conn./WTIC News) – Avon Police are seeking two suspects in connection with the theft of merchandise at the Victoria’s Secret store on West Main Street Wednesday afternoon.According to police, a black female shoplifted items around 1 pm. She was confronted by a sales clerk and used pepper spray to spray the clerk.

The suspect left the store and got into a gray or silver Nissan sedan being driven by a black male.

Investigators are working with the stores loss prevention to determine what was taken and the dollar amount value.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Avon Police officer John O’Neill at 860-409-4200.