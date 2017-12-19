Filed Under:finances, hartford, Luke Bronin, oversight

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Hartford is requesting state oversight over its finances in exchange for millions of dollars in extra state aid to help with its budget woes.

The Hartford Courant reports Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin formally petitioned Connecticut’s Office of Policy and Management on Tuesday.

The request would put Hartford under the oversight of an 11-member panel with review over city borrowing, union contracts, arbitration awards and budgets. It would also allow Hartford to qualify for up to $48 million in state aid for distressed municipalities.

Ben Barnes, secretary of Connecticut’s Office of Policy and Management and co-chair of the oversight board, told the Courant he expects to approve the mayor’s request.

The city, which is running a $65 million deficit, would then have to submit a financial plan to the state.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Ski Card
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen