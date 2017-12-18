NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – New Britain police have identified the five officers involved in the fatal shooting of a carjacking suspect last week.
Police say Detective Marcin Ratajczak, Detective Christopher Kiely, Officer Michael Slavin, Officer Kyle Jones and Officer Chad Nelson have been placed on desk duty as state police investigate the incident. An administrative investigation will also be conducted, said authorities. The officers are fully cooperating with the probes, according to a police department press release.
Authorities say the officers attempted to stop a vehicle Thursday in connection with several recent carjackings and robberies. Police say the officers ordered the suspects out of the vehicle, but it sped at them.
Connecticut State Police said Saturday that 20-year-old Zoe Dowdell, of Bloomfield died.
The survivors, 18-year-old Noah Young, of Bloomfield, and a 15-year-old boy, were arrested.
Officers say they found a handgun in the vehicle.