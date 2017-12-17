Stamford, Ct. – (WTIC News)  At 8:58 pm, Saturday night, Stamford firefighters responded to multiple calls reporting a fire at 33 Grenhart

Rd. Fire units from the city’s Westside fire station, first to arrive, reported heavy smoke coming

from a garage behind 33 Grenhart Rd. A working fire was declared shortly afterwards.

Efforts to advance hoselines were hampered by the presence of several large pressurized

cylinders, several of which were leaking, due to the high heat conditions in the structure.

The fire was declared under control after approximately 1 hour of exterior hoseline operations at

10pm. 4 Engines, 1 Aerial, 1 Heavy Rescue, 1 Rapid intervention team, and 1 Command unit, staffed

by 30 firefighters responded as well EMS and Police. The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains

under investigation by the fire marshal.

