SPRAGUE, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut police are investigating a fatal shooting in the small town of Sprague.
State police say troopers responded to a disturbance at a home in town just before midnight Thursday and found a male outside suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
The victim’s name and age were not immediately released and there was no word on arrests, but police said there is no threat to the public.
The rural town in eastern Connecticut has about 3,000 residents.
