Meriden, Ct. – (WTIC 1080 News) Police conducted a traffic stop on I-91 northbound just after 9 o’clock wednesday night when a trooper observed a white Grand

Cherokee Jeep unable to maintain his lane. The trooper detected an odor of marijuana while speaking to the driver. After searching the vehicle police found 11 1/2

pounds of marijuana, 4 cell phones and over $6800 dollars cash. Another cell phone was found on the person of Joel Cruz of Meriden. Cruz was arrested and taken

into custody and charged with Possession With Intent to Sell, Illegal Possession and Failure to Maintain A Proper Lane. Cruz was released on a $50,000 bond and is

due in Meriden Superior Court on December 26th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen