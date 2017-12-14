Meriden, Ct. – (WTIC 1080 News) Police conducted a traffic stop on I-91 northbound just after 9 o’clock wednesday night when a trooper observed a white Grand
Cherokee Jeep unable to maintain his lane. The trooper detected an odor of marijuana while speaking to the driver. After searching the vehicle police found 11 1/2
pounds of marijuana, 4 cell phones and over $6800 dollars cash. Another cell phone was found on the person of Joel Cruz of Meriden. Cruz was arrested and taken
into custody and charged with Possession With Intent to Sell, Illegal Possession and Failure to Maintain A Proper Lane. Cruz was released on a $50,000 bond and is
due in Meriden Superior Court on December 26th.