(Plainfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Plainfield police say several elementary school aged children were taken to the hospital for treatment of possible minor injuries after their school bus was hit by another vehicle this morning.
Police have charged 28-year-old Samantha Thereau with failure to grant right of way at an intersection.
Officers say Thereau attempted to make a right hand turn at the intersection of Academy Hill Road and Gallup Street when her Ford Fusion was hit by an oncoming Lexus.
The collision pushed the Fusion into the school bus which was stopped at a stop sign.