GREENVILLE, R.I. (AP) — The final location of the 93-year-old southern New England retail chain Benny’s has closed for good.

Owners Arnold Bromberg and his sister, Judith Rosenstein, were on hand as the chain’s store in Greenville, Rhode Island, closed its doors for the last time Monday. They were joined by loyal customers and longtime employees.

The family announced earlier this year that they were retiring and closing all 31 locations. The chain had stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Most of the locations were sold to a real estate firm that is seeking to fill the spaces with a mix of retailers and restaurants.

