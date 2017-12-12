WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to his role in a credit card scam that racked up almost $166,000 in debt.

Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Janzayb Khan, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and making a false oath in a

bankruptcy proceeding.

Authorities say Kahn provided his personal information to a co-conspirator who used the information to obtain 31 credit cards in Khan’s name from more than a

dozen financial institutions. The credit applications often included lies about Khan’s income, assets, address and employment history.

The cards were used for in cash advances, gift cards and precious metals.

Khan was paid about $10,000 for his role.

He then filed for bankruptcy, claiming gambling losses.