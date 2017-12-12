Filed Under:norwalk, Seinfeld, soup nazi, tax evasion

NEW YORK (AP) — The former chief financial officer for a company licensing recipes from the real-life chef who inspired the “Soup Nazi” character on “Seinfeld” has admitted to tax evasion.

The Daily News reports 62-year-old Robert Bertrand, of Norwalk, Connecticut, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of failure to pay Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes on behalf of the employees of Soupman Inc.

Prosecutors say Bertrand paid employees unreported cash on the side and gave some workers large unreported stock awards from 2010 through 2014. Prosecutors say Soupman’s total estimated tax loss to the Internal Revenue Service was $593,000.

As part of a plea deal, Bertrand will have to pay about $78,500. Bertrand faces up to 2½ years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

WTIC Holiday Stores 2017
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen