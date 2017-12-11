Explosion At Port Authority In NYC: At least 1 injured; 1 in custody.  Hear the latest on this story on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.
By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger,  CFP® CBS News Business Analyst talks the Fed’s plan to raise rates for Janet’s Swan Song.

7:20- Kevin Rennie, DailyRuctions, Courant columnist discusses the latest field of gubernatorial candidates.

8:50- Bryan Chodkowski, Town Manager of Enfield, addresses hot topics in town including the future passenger rail stop, the redevelopment of the Enfield Square Mall, economic development in general, and the budget… all on this week’s Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.

