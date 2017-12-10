PLAINFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Plainfield police have arrested a Canterbury man who was allegedly intoxicated when he was involved in a head-on crash during Saturday’s snowstorm, and then drove away from the scene.

Police say Michael P. Lach, 52, was involved in the crash on Canterbury Road shortly before 5:30 p.m., and left the scene in his 2005 Dodge Ram, only to hit a mailbox, three parked cars, and then a house on Packerville Road a short time later.

Police say Lach’s truck continued down an embankment, hit several trees and a stonewall, before coming to final rest behind the home.

No injuries were reported in the string of events.

Lach is due in Danielson Superior Court December 26, after being arrested on charges of evading responsibility, failure to drive right, and DUI, said police.