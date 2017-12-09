(CBS Connecticut)– Connecticut is bracing for its first snowfall of the season. A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning 4 am Saturday and ending 7 am Sunday for most of the state.

3 to 6 inches are expected. The southeast portions of the state could see 5 to 7 inches.

The State Department of Transportation has 600 plow trucks and around 200 contractors on standby for the storm. Plow drivers have pre-treated the roads with a salt-brine solution.

“It’s about 25 percent salt, and 75 percent water,” says DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick. “We put it down as a liquid, and the liquid portion evaporates which allows the fine salt crystals to bond to the surfaces we apply it to.”

WTIC Chief Meteorologist Bob Cox says the snow will begin sometime after midnight along eastern Long Island, and will spread across Connecticut beginning at 7 am Saturday through the day.