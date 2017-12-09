Filed Under:New London, New London Police, New London States Attorney's office, Orchard Street, shooting

NEW LONDON, CT – (CBS Connecticut) – New London Police are investigating after a person was found dead after a shooting on Saturday.

Police say the shooting occured on Orchard Street.

A young male was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a basement on Orchard Street.

New London police detectives, along with the Connecticut State Police-Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London States Attorney’s office are joining in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (860)-447-1481.

