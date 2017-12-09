NEW LONDON, CT – (CBS Connecticut) – New London Police are investigating after a person was found dead after a shooting on Saturday.
Police say the shooting occured on Orchard Street.
A young male was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a basement on Orchard Street.
New London police detectives, along with the Connecticut State Police-Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London States Attorney’s office are joining in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact (860)-447-1481.