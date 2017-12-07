Filed Under:Connecticut Water Company, robbery, thomaston

THOMASTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut Water Company is warning customers in Thomaston and Plymouth, after police reported that a Thomaston resident was robbed by two men posing as water utility workers.

The company urged customers to verify the identity of anyone who says they are a utility company employee. Connecticut Water has a program that emails an employee photo to a customer with a scheduled appointment.

When contacted Thursday afternoon, Thomaston police said they had no information to immediately share about the incident.

