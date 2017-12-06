SIMSBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Simsbury police say a school bus with 17 children on it was one of four vehicles involved in a crash on Route 185 Wednesday morning. The elementary-age students were being assessed by medical personnel at scene and two were ultimately taken to local emergency rooms for minor pain or as a precaution, said police.

Another vehicle involved in the crash partially rolled over. Two adults who were not on the bus were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, said police.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Cobtail Way shortly before 8 a.m.

Route 185 was reopened shortly before 10 a.m.