HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s Department of Social Services says it will slow down plans to reduce eligibility for a program that helps cover the cost of Medicare-related expenses for up to 113,000 senior citizens and people with disabilities.

DSS Commissioner Roderick Bremby says his agency has heard from many seniors and family members with questions and concerns about the changes, which were included in the new, two-year $41.3 billion bipartisan state budget.

The issue is expected to come up Wednesday during closed-door talks between legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy about the budget, which is estimated to be $207.8 million in deficit.

Bremby says DSS will explore possible coverage alternatives for the affected recipients, acknowledging most likely won’t qualify. The agency’s planned review is expected to take at least two months.

