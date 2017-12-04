This Morning With Ray Dunaway December 4, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, host of Jill on Money asks, do corporations need a tax cut?
7:20- Attorney Carmine Perri discusses care options for aging relatives. For many, family get-togethers during the holidays include seniors… our aging parents, grandparents or aunts and uncles. Although not always comfortable, it’s a good time to approach important topics about care options, expectations and wishes, and discuss financial matters as they relate to care and inheritance.
7:50- Dr. Jim Mazo, director of occupational health for Trinity Health Of New England, oversees the employee flu vaccination program. From December 3-9, 2017 Trinity Health Of New England will observe National Influenza Vaccination Week, reminding everyone six months and older that it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.
8:50- Mike Tetreau, First Selectman of Fairfield, joins us for this week’s Mayor Monday.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.