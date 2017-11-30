State Police Seeking Jewett City Robbery Suspect

(JEWETT City,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police are seeking a suspect in the Wednesday evening armed robbery at the Bestway gas station at 211 North Main Street. The suspect entered the store shortly after 6 pm and point a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.The suspect fled after receiving an undisclosed about of money.

State Police say the suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male about 5’10’ with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red bandana on his face and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the robbery or suspect is asked to call State Police detectives at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.