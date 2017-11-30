Patriots Team Headlines: Brady Misses Practice, Closing In On NFL Record

By Danny Cox

When it comes to the NFL, there are some records that seem like they’ll never be broken. That said, they had to be made by someone in the first place, and a record always has a chance of being overtaken.

It should come as no surprise that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady already has his name attached to a number of records, but he’s far from done.

Tom Brady closing in on a record held by Brett Favre, and he can break it this season

Having consistency in the NFL is something that every player strives for, and you really can’t do much better than Tom Brady has done against the Buffalo Bills. This Sunday when he steps onto the field against the Bills, he can break Brett Favre’s record for most wins ever by a starting quarterback against a single opponent.

Favre’s record stands against the Lions with 26 victories against Detroit. Brady has 26 against the Bills and he also has 24 against the Jets, but a win over Buffalo will give him the record.

If for some reason the Patriots don’t get things handled against the Bills this weekend, Tom Brady won’t have to wait until next season to try for that record again. New England will play Buffalo one more time before the end of the year, but the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer needs to make sure he stays healthy.

Brady and two others miss practice on Wednesday

While nothing is expected to be seriously wrong, Brady was absent from Wednesday’s morning practice for his second missed session in as many weeks. Last week, the Pats quarterback sat out due to an Achilles issue, but he was off of the injury report by the time the weekend rolled around.

Offensive linemen LaAdrian Waddle and Marcus Cannon were also both missing from practice on Wednesday morning as they dealt with respective ankle injuries. Only having three players absent from the practice field is not a bad thing, especially when whatever plaguing Brady is not expected to be serious.

Linebacker Trevor Reilly (concussion) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) were on the rehab fields on Wednesday, which is a good sign for the Patriots. They didn’t participate in team drills, but working out at all is an indication that they will be back sooner rather than later.

More good news for New England is that a number of other injured players returned to practice on Wednesday. Defensive players Kyle Van Noy (calf) and Trey Flowers (ribs) had to leave Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins due to injuries, but they showed no ill effects from them in practice. Center David Andrews has been sick and out of games for a couple of weeks, but he appears to have recovered as well.

Things are looking good for the Patriots on the injury front as they aim toward a playoff run and a couple of NFL records.