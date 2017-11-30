No Bail For Woman Accused Of Setting Deadly Fire While High

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut woman charged with setting a deadly fire in Massachusetts while high on PCP has been ruled too dangerous to be released on bail.

The Republican newspaper reports that 20-year-old Iris Larregui, of Hartford, is charged with arson in connection with a Nov. 20 house fire in Springfield that killed a 32-year-old woman and displaced about eight other residents. She has pleaded not guilty.

Larregui’s arrest report says she was found laughing and running naked down a street while proclaiming that she was God and was “burning down the world.”

At the request of her lawyer she was examined by a court clinician who determined she is competent to stand trial.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Larregui can be held without bail for at least 120 days.

