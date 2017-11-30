No Bail For Woman Accused Of Setting Deadly Fire While High

Filed Under: fire, hartford, Iris Larregui

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut woman charged with setting a deadly fire in Massachusetts while high on PCP has been ruled too dangerous to be released on bail.

The Republican newspaper reports that 20-year-old Iris Larregui, of Hartford, is charged with arson in connection with a Nov. 20 house fire in Springfield that killed a 32-year-old woman and displaced about eight other residents. She has pleaded not guilty.

Larregui’s arrest report says she was found laughing and running naked down a street while proclaiming that she was God and was “burning down the world.”

At the request of her lawyer she was examined by a court clinician who determined she is competent to stand trial.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Larregui can be held without bail for at least 120 days.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen