Keillor Show In Torrington Canceled

(Torrington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Garrison Keillor’s appearance at the Warner Theater in Torrington has been canceled.

In a message on the theater web site, it states the cancellation is as of noon today.

The theater says the box office will contact all ticket buyers to issue refunds.

An appearance by Keillor, best known for his “A Prairie Home Companion” radio show, was canceled Wednesday night at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. after reports that he’d been fired by Minnesota Public Radio for inappropriate behavior.

